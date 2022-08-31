Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.2% in June compared to the same month a year earlier after a revised 4.6% decline in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday. Retail sales were led higher by household appliances, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Retail sales by volume y/y 1.2 -4.6* 8.7* 12.3 10.8 Retail sales by revenue y/y 12.1 4.6* 17.2* 20.2 16.9 -------------------------------------------------------------_ * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)