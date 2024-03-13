Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to meet in Berlin on Friday for hastily arranged talks on aid for Ukraine.

The talks, announced by Tusk and confirmed by a German government source, will be the first top-level meeting of the "Weimar Triangle" - a platform of political cooperation between Germany, France and Poland created in 1991 - since he returned as Polish prime minister late last year.

"I talked to the president about how we mobilize our partners in Europe," Tusk told state-run news channel TVP Info in an interview late on Tuesday after talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. "A Weimar Triangle summit was urgently convened for Friday."

Scholz and Macron will speak to each other first before being joined by Tusk, a German government source said.

The meeting follows tension between the French and German leaders over issues such as Ukraine policy, most recently stirred by Macron not ruling out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine.

Since the new Polish government's formation late last year, there has been only one Weimar Triangle meeting at foreign minister level but all three countries have voiced a desire to intensify relations. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, John Irish, Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)



