French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, Macron's office said, marking the first time the two leaders had met physically since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Macron was visiting Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a show of support which the Kyiv government hopes will be followed by concrete action to help it in the war with Russia.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)



