His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, at Zabeel Palace. The Italian President is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the visiting President, highlighting the strong and long-standing relationship between the UAE and Italy, and its continued growth across a range of sectors in line with the shared vision of both countries’ leaderships.

During the meeting, His Highness emphasised the UAE’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and economic ties in diverse areas including trade, investment, innovation, technology and future industries.

The two sides also reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation across sectors of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments. They stressed on the importance of dialogue and international cooperation to support stability and sustainable development.

The President of the Italian Republic praised the steady growth of relations between the two countries and the strength of their strategic partnership, commending the UAE’s economic achievements and reaffirming Italy’s commitment to deepening cooperation.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World; and Abdullah Ali Al Saboosi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Italian Republic.