BRUSSELS - The European Commission has requested information as part of a preliminary review of possible distortions by Chinese wind turbine makers in the European Union, which could lead to an in-depth investigation.

"We sent requests for information yesterday on our own initiative. This is a preliminary review and we are gathering all the necessary information," a Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The review is a step that could lead to the launch of an in-depth investigation by the EU executive, although does not necessarily do so.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday the Commission had launched a new inquiry into Chinese wind turbine suppliers and was investigating the conditions for wind park development in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.

The Commission spokesperson said the review was broad assessment of the markets and did not relate to specific public tenders.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Inti Landauro)