The European Union budget should be able to support nuclear energy, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday, at a summit where some European leaders will promote the technology's role in meeting climate change goals.

"Financing nuclear research, definitely, and maybe nuclear projects, I think it should be something that is possible. But it's one of the things we still need to debate," De Croo told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Julia Payne; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



