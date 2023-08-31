PHOTO
British energy minister Grant Shapps will be named as the new defence minister, replacing Ben Wallace who confirmed his resignation on Thursday, Sky News reported. (Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Kate Holton)
Replacing Ben Wallace who confirmed his resignation on Thursday
