Nuclear power generation at EDF's French reactors in August rose 32% year on year to 23.9 terawatt hours (TWh), the utility said.

EDF's website said that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 206.1 TWh, up 7.9% from the same period last year thanks to optimisation and control of the maintenance schedule for reactors at risk of stress corrosion.

That puts nuclear production in July at 24 TWh, up from the 22.7 TWh in June. The operator does not provide July statistics.

The French utility's August nuclear power output in Britain was down 8.9% year on year at 3.0 TWh. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 24.2 TWh, down 19.1% from the same period last year. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )



