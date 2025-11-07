Mammoet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Electricité de France (EDF), to work together to establish technologies and methodologies to improve the construction efficiency of upcoming nuclear facilities in the Netherlands.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 in Paris.

Over the coming years, the Dutch government will support the development and implementation of a new nuclear build program in the country.

As populations grow, the nuclear sector will play a key role in powering an energy-hungry world. However, to meet key 2030 and 2050 climate targets, build programs must significantly accelerate.

With its many decades of experience in modular construction on a global scale within the energy sector, Mammoet is ideally placed to deliver on this challenge.

Its cutting-edge lifting and transport engineering allows plants to be built simultaneously, in fewer operations, from pre-assembled components made at worldwide centers of expertise.

Proven technologies, such as large ring cranes, build multiple units simultaneously, while operating sustainably from local electricity grids. Mammoet’s SK6000 – the world’s strongest, 6,000t capacity land-based crane – is one such example.

Mammoet’s investment in supplementary technologies, such as its fleet of electric Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs), will further help the sector to build quickly but sustainably.

Joost Goderie, CEO of Mammoet, said: “We are proud to be working directly with EDF to accelerate the carbon neutral energy transition in Europe. Working together, we will significantly reduce the timescale needed to bring carbon-neutral facilities online, feeding our communities and economies”.

Vakisasai Ramany, Senior Vice-President in charge of International Nuclear Development at EDF, said: “By combining the knowledge of Europe’s largest nuclear operator with that of the leading expert in heavy lifting and transport engineering, we aim to deliver significant efficiency gains to nuclear energy, paving the way for a future Dutch nuclear programme”.

Mammoet’s technology has delivered many high-profile projects for the global nuclear sector in recent years, including installation of both Reactor Pressure Vessels and all steam generators at EDF’s Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station in the UK.

