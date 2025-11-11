Alfa Laval has announced the extension of its longstanding partnership with Électricité de France (EDF) to support the next generation of nuclear energy projects in France.

The agreement, signed at the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris, marks a milestone in the companies’ shared commitment to delivering reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet energy demands.

This latest collaboration will see Alfa Laval’s advanced gasketed and semi-welded plate heat exchanger technology deployed across EDF’s sites in Penly, Gravelines and Bugey, supporting the construction of six new EPR2 reactors.

To streamline construction and optimise capital expenditure, Alfa Laval and EDF are adopting a standardised approach for all EPR2 reactors.

By leveraging modular technology and serial production, the project will achieve greater efficiency, reduce complexity and enable faster implementation across all sites while supporting EDF’s portfolio of 57 active nuclear reactors in France.

“The success of the EPR2 program depends on the collective commitment of all players in the nuclear industry. We are delighted to have Alfa Laval as a trusted partner and are counting on their support to make EPR2 a success in France,” says Catherine Back, Director of the EPR2 project.

“Decarbonisation of the global energy supply will require massive electrification efforts with low-emissions power generation, and nuclear energy will be one of the key contributors,” says Tom Erixon, CEO and President of Alfa Laval. “We believe that the future needs more of these large industrial projects scaling up low-carbon nuclear energy and we are pleased to contribute to that development in France.” -OGN/TradeArabia News Service