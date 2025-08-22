DUBAI: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will have a joint telephone call with his French, British and German counterparts on Friday to discuss nuclear talks and sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported.

The three European powers have threatened to activate United Nations sanctions on Iran under a "snapback" mechanism if Iran does not return to the negotiating table over its nuclear programme.

The countries, along with the United States, contend that Iran is using the nuclear programme to potentially develop weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has stated that Iran is nowhere near developing a nuclear bomb and U.S. national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard testified in March that intelligence officials had not found evidence of Iran moving toward a nuclear weapon.

Iran's state broadcaster said Araqchi and the British and European foreign ministers will discuss triggering the snapback mechanism.

Tehran suspended nuclear negotiations with the U.S., which were aimed at curbing the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme, after the U.S. and Israel struck its nuclear sites in June.

Since then, IAEA inspectors have been unable to access Iran's nuclear installations, despite IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stating that inspections remain essential.

Iran's state-broadcaster said an Iranian delegation is due to travel to Vienna on Friday to meet with IAEA officials. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)