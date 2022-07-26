British low-cost airline easyJet said disruption caused by staff shortages on its aircraft and in airports cost it 133 million pounds ($160.3 million) in the three months to end June, but it added that operations had improved in July.

"We have taken action to build the additional resilience needed this summer and the operation has now normalised," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said, after the group reported a headline loss before tax of 114 million pounds for the quarter. ($1 = 0.8297 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)



Reuters