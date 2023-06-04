The new head of Britain's leading business lobby group on Sunday urged members to back her in a crunch vote this week as it confronts an existential crisis over alleged sexual misconduct.

The Confederation of British Industry has been mired in scandal since the claims were made public this year, with reports last week claiming the CBI could collapse without major cuts.

More than a dozen women say they were sexually harassed at the CBI and two others alleged they had been raped. Police have launched an investigation.

The allegations have triggered an exodus of companies from the CBI, and new director general Rain Newton-Smith said they had been "absolutely devastating".

But speaking on BBC television, she added: "I hope we are emerging from what has been a really deep and painful crisis for us as an organisation.

"I came back as a female leader to lead the organisation because I really believe in the people we have."

At an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, remaining members will vote on a resolution to put their confidence in reforms by Newton-Smith of the CBI's "governance, culture, and purpose".

Asked if she believed the organisation had a right to survive Tuesday's vote, she said: "I absolutely do because I've seen just how effective we are when we have a collective voice of business."

Newton-Smith took over from Tony Danker, who was forced out in April over a separate misconduct allegation.

Danker, arguing he was made a "fall guy", is consulting lawyers and may sue the CBI at an employment tribunal, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.