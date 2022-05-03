LONDON - The rise in demand for coal following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a setback to reaching a net-zero economy but will also help bolster investment in renewable energy, a Bank of England policymaker said on Tuesday.

"In light of this situation, the role for central banks and supervisors is to continue to help build resilience to climate-related financial risks, and in doing so they can also help support the transition," Elisabeth Stheeman, member of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, said in a speech.

