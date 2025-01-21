The CEO of Europe's Airbus has told staff that the group ended 2024 in better shape than it feared when issuing a profit warning last summer, while warning of a deteriorating international environment and newly increased business risks.

Referring to group-wide performance, Guillaume Faury said in a memo seen by Reuters : "From an operational point of view, we finished the year in a better state than we feared when we changed our guidance to the financial markets" in July.

An Airbus spokesperson said it never comments on internal correspondence.

