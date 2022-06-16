Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Thursday that Russia will have to delay implementation of some climate-related projects due to restrictions on supplies of foreign equipment, but will stay in the Paris climate accord.

Abramchenko told Reuters that Russia plans to harvest around 130 million tonnes of grain in 2023, on par with current year, while the government has no plans to change grain export duty.

Abramchenko said that the government does not plan to alter grain exports tax formula.

She also denied accusations that Russia was transporting grain from the territories in Ukraine, which it now controls following the start of what it calls a "special military operation".

