Russia's FSB security service foiled an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to cross into Bryansk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday, adding that four people had been killed in the incident.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, which followed a similar incident on Tuesday.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine, including Bryansk, have occurred on a nearly daily basis in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)