The exiled team of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday it had no confirmation of his death and that a lawyer was headed to the Arctic prison colony where Russia's penitentiary service said he died earlier.

"We have no confirmation on this yet," Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media, adding: "Alexei's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp (the Arctic town where Navalny's prison is). As soon as we have some information, we will report on it."