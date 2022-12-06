Riyadh -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) carried out more than 12,000 inspection visits last November on markets and shops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Authority explained that the visits carried out by its supervisory and inspection teams, in cooperation with the National Anti-Commercial Concealment Program (Tasattur), included a number of commercial sectors, the most prominent of which are: retail, food and education. In this regard, ZATCA pointed out that these visits aim to enhance the compliance of taxpayers with the provisions of tax regulations in force in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and minimize commercial transaction violations, with the necessity of continuing supervisory and guidance visits to markets and shops in all activities and fields.

The Authority has called on everyone to report any tax violations, through the Authority's website (zatca.gv.sa) or its App (ZATCA), as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority provides whistleblowers with incentive awards worth 2.5% of the value of violations and penalties, up to a maximum of SAR one million or a minimum of SAR1,000.