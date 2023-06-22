The Central Statistics Bureau released the population statistics for January 2023, indicating that the youths constitute the majority of the population, reports Al-Qabas daily. The total population reached 4,793,568 –1,517,076 (32 percent) are Kuwaitis; compared to 3,276,492 non-Kuwaitis (68 percent).

A total of 651,000 Kuwaitis are below 19 years old and 473,800 are between 20 to 39 years old. The number of Kuwaitis who are zero to 39 years old reached 1,124,000 (74 percent). The difference between Kuwaiti males and females is small; as the number of Kuwaiti males reached 744,238 (49 percent) compared to 772,838 females (51 percent). The number of Kuwaitis below one year old reached 32,771.

