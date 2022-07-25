A large number of people took part in the Youth City 2030 as it kicked off its activities yesterday under the slogan of ‘Let Us Connect Again’ to train the youth on many different skills and hone their creativity.

Organised by the Youth and Sport Affairs Ministry alongside Tamkeen as a strategic partner, the event allocated the morning slot for the age group between nine and 14, and the evening period for the age group 15 to 35, with participants engaging in multiple workshops from various fields.

“The registration is still open for some programmes as additional seats have been added in response to the desire of parents to have their children participate,” said Youth and Sport Affairs Ministry Events and Programmes Department director Abdulkareem Al Meer.

Mr Al Meer stressed that the event welcomed 200 organisers in various committees, the majority of whom are university students who will benefit in acquiring basic skills through this contribution.

