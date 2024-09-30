Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the International Financial Relationship Sector at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), highlighted the Ministry's commitment to enhancing its strategic partnership with the World Bank to help achieve its ambitious development objectives.

On the sidelines of a workshop organised by the World Bank Group in partnership with the MoF at the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, Sharafi said that this joint cooperation contributes to achieving more achievements and successes for the UAE.

The World Bank's Abu Dhabi office works on a wide range of activities aligned with the UAE's priorities, such as competitiveness, health, gender equality and climate action, said Safaa El Tayeb El Kogali, World Bank's Country Director for the GCC countries.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Kogali highlighted the World Bank's role as a trusted partner for the UAE at COP28, emphasising collaboration on crucial outcomes in climate finance, water, food systems, and energy transition.

“The partnership also involved working with the Gender Balance Council to enhance women's economic empowerment.”

He added that an agreement was also signed with the Ministry of Health and Prevention to study disease costs in the UAE, aimed at improving healthcare delivery and resource allocation.