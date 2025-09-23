Riyadh - The World Bank has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region, according to a press release.

The Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s GCC regional office, bringing its leadership closer to country teams, clients, and regional partners.

The MENAAP’s regional Vice President and regional practice directors have relocated to Riyadh, marking a new chapter in the World Bank’s operational footprint.

Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, commented: "Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.”

"It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge,” Dione added.

The launch aligns with the 50th anniversary of cooperation between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past five decades, the bank has supported major reforms in key sectors through advisory services, technical assistance, and capacity development.

