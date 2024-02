Muscat: A shelter center in Al Buraimi Governorate has been opened at the Hafsa Bint Sirin school with a capacity of 250 individuals.

Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement :"The Relief and Shelter Sector announces the opening of a shelter center in Al Buraimi Governorate at the Hafsa Bint Sirin School, with a capacity of 250 individuals. Activate a contact line at 25645634."

