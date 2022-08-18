Internet users will soon be able to benefit from faster and more efficient Wi-Fi 6 technologies, allowing them to enjoy the full capabilities of both fibre and 5G, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has announced.

The regulator said this follows the kingdom’s adoption of radio spectrum in the 5470–5725 MHz and the 5925–6425 MHz bands for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E applications.

The GDN first reported this on Sunday in an exclusive interview with general director Philip Marnick.

Bahrain has one of the most extensive fibre optic deployments in the world, with 5G deployments that span the entire kingdom, the TRA said.

Wi-Fi 6 new features will enhance the consumer experience by increasing capacity and performance.

It lets routers communicate with more devices at once and send data to multiple devices at the same time.

This is of more significance as the average number of connected devices in a Bahraini household is expected to continue to increase.

The statement quoted Mr Marnick as saying: “Bahrain is one of the most connected places in the world and Internet users expect to be able to use the full potential of both our extensive fibre and 5G coverage.

“Opening this new Wi-Fi spectrum will not only enable everyone in Bahrain to access the services they want today, it will also allow them to make full use of new technologies and capabilities as they become available.

“We want to ensure Bahrain is the best place in the world to access the Internet and for companies to test their innovations.”

With the new radio spectrum in place, commercial and government organisations will be able to offer enhanced services, enabling the kingdom to continue enhancing its global Information and Communications Technology (ICT) deployment ranking.

