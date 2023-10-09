Muscat: Many on social media are pondering why Oman is still enduring high temperatures in October. Traditionally, by this point in the year, the skies would have transitioned to a vibrant blue, humidity levels would have decreased, and the mercury would have lowered, signaling the onset of winter. However, this year presents a deviation from the usual pattern.

Observer spoke to Oman Met Office of Civil Aviation Authority and this is what the weather expert had to say, "We are covered by high pressure. It is slowly moving away, but the wind that is coming in because of the location is causing the heat."

The North Westerly wind has been having its impact on Dhahirah and Al Buraimi regions.

The temperature is cooling down compared to last week, the weather forecaster pointed out.

"The higher pressure system is moving out of the way and it is getting cooler. We are in sub tropical area and it means we do not have clear period of seasons like winter and fall so we have to take that into consideration, " she noted.

There is huge high pressure area over Saudi Arabia and it is also covering Oman, but she explained that now it is moving towards west.

"This is what is causing the formations we have seen on Sunday bringing in rains in Al Hamra and Ibri. So it is going to cool down. Winter is on its way," said the weather forecaster.

In the upcoming days the temperature is expected to go down said the weather forecaster adding that temperature in Jabal Shams is an indicator.

Meanwhile, Sunaynah on Sunday recorded highest temperature of 41.1° C and Jabal Shams recorded lowest temperature of 10.9°C.

