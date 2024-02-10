DUBAI - The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), is set to host the annual Industry and Advanced Technology Forum at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024.

In line with WGS’ goal of shaping a better future for humanity, and the 2024 themes of ‘Reimagining Development’, ‘Future Economies’, ‘Sustainability’ and ‘New Global Shifts’, the forum will focus on driving sustainable industrial development.

The platform will bring together industry leaders and technology innovators to shape industrial pathways. It aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and foresight on technology to boost the industrial sector’s contribution to decarbonisation in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The forum supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, which aims to enhance the growth and competitiveness of the industrial sector, stimulate innovation, promote the adoption of advanced technology in industry, and cement the UAE’s position as a global hub for future industries.

By hosting the forum, the ministry seeks to accelerate the adoption of sustainability practices into industrial processes in line with Sustainable Development Goal No. 9, which calls for building resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable industrialisation, and fostering innovation. The initiative is in line with the UAE’s plans to achieve sustainable economic development and MoIAT’s strategic objectives to support the national industrial sector through the adoption of advanced technology solutions, driving the sector’s growth and sustainability, enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and promoting it as a regional and global hub for future industries.

The Industry and Advanced Technology Forum brings together decision- and policy-makers, as well as local, regional and international government and private sector officials to discuss advanced industries, explore the impact of technologies across sectors, and strengthen international partnerships.

Panel discussions

During the forum, MoIAT will host three panel discussions. The first, titled ‘The Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap post-COP28’, will focus on the key role of international cooperation in accelerating the decarbonisation of industry and supply chains, in line with global climate change efforts and achieving sustainable economic development. The session will also discuss financing to support low-carbon sectors.

The session will be held with the participation of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ahmed Samir Saleh, Egypt’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology, and Riad Mazour, Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade.

Technology transfer

The second session, titled ‘Technology Transfer and the Role of International Relations,’ will assess the local and international movement of technologies. It will focus on the importance of international cooperation in promoting innovation to develop technology solutions and enhance their transfer and exchange, as well as promoting equitable access globally.

The session will be held with the participation of Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Sciences and Technology at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation.

Quality infrastructure

The third session, titled ‘Quality Infrastructure,’ will focus on the importance of robust quality infrastructure in achieving sustainable industrial development, driving sustainability and facilitating trade.

The session will be held with the participation of Dr. Farah Ali Al Zarooni, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT, Jo Cops, President of the International Electrotechnical Commission, Ciyong Zou, Deputy Director-General and the Managing Director at UNIDO, and Ramy Zaki, CEO of Multinational Companies Business Group.