The Chairman of the Kuwait-Austria Friendship Business Association, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, stressed on the importance of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, emphasizing the strength of the relations that have been reinforced in several areas, and via various forms of trade exchange, which the association seeks to promote and push further in a manner that reflects the ambition of both sides, and that benefits the business sector, and revitalizes commerce between the two countries to fulfill the aspirations of the workforce.

Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah extended his congratulations to His Excellency Karl Nehammer, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, on the occasion of his country’s National Day, during his participation in the ceremony of the Austrian embassy held in Kuwait on this occasion. Moreover, Sheikh Mubarak also offered congratulations to the Austrian Ambassador to Kuwait, Marian Wrba, and the embassy staff, who in turn stressed the importance of the business sector and its contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, praising all the efforts to achieve the two countries’ awareness of further cooperation in the commercial area, to reflect the strength of the friendly relations between the two governments and its citizens.

Sheikh Mubarak said during the ceremony that Kuwaiti investment and capital are looking for an attractive environment in which development opportunities and security are available simultaneously, and this is what we see evident in the Republic of Austria, which extends its hand in this field. Sheikh Mubarak also thanked the political leadership of the Republic of Austria for its continued honorable stance with Kuwait. It is worth noting that the celebration of the Austrian National Day returned this year to its previous state, after two years of restrictions, and the war in Ukraine cast a shadow on the celebration, which has been held annually since 1965 on October 26.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).