The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that Kuwaiti exports reached a value of 103 million dinars in the first four months of 2024, reflecting a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2023, which saw exports valued at 96 million dinars. However, the ministry’s statistics for April revealed a significant month-on-month decline. Kuwaiti exports in April fell by 51% to 19 million dinars, down from 40 million dinars in March. Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council countries dropped by 58%, amounting to about 12 million dinars. Exports to other Arab countries decreased by 29%, reaching 6 million dinars compared to March. Exports to European countries stood at 953 thousand dinars, a 27% decrease from the previous month. Conversely, exports to African countries saw a substantial rise of 96%, totaling 161 thousand dinars in April compared to 82 thousand dinars in March. Exports to Asian and Australian countries amounted to 68 thousand dinars. Meanwhile, exports to the Americas plummeted by 95%, reaching just 13 thousand dinars compared to 28 thousand dinars in March.

