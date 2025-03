Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Eng. Noora Al-Fassam discussed with India Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Adarsh Swaika ways of promoting the distinguished relations between both countries.

They exchanged views on investment cooperation and financial issues of mutual benefit, the Ministry of Finance noted in a statement on Sunday.

