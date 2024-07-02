UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi discussed on Monday with two Kuwaiti officials ways to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The UAE minster met with the Kuwaiti Consul General in Dubai and Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaidi and Chairman of the Kuwaiti Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates Dr. Firas Al-Salem.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, and exchangd views on investment opportunities available in various sectors.

Following the meeting, Ambassador Al-Thaidi told KUNA that there are great opportunities to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries as UAE is considered the largest recipient of Kuwaiti non-oil exports representing 22 percent of the total.

For his part, Al-Salem said in a similar statement to KUNA that the Kuwaiti private sector seeks to strengthen its presence in the UAE in light of the continuous growth of its active economy, the development of legislative systems and its advanced positions globally in infrastructure and financial services.

Al Salem expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the UAE in supporting bilateral cooperation, stressing the importance of strengthening economic ties and exchanging expertise in order to achieve development and prosperity. (end) skm.ao

