Volkswagen Middle East hit a milestone in August clocking the best car sales in the last nearly seven years, the previous best being in December 2015.

August was also a huge success for the seven-seater Teramont, continuing to be the brand’s best-selling unit and achieving its strongest sales result since its market introduction in 2018.

The achievement was supported by the Touareg, Tiguan, T-Roc and Golf GTI & R, the latter being introduced to the market in only May 2022. The sales are a reflection in demand for the Volkswagen brand across the markets in the Middle East.

“The automotive industry has been challenged since the pandemic and continues to be challenged globally. We are extremely proud of this outstanding achievement, and it is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and partners across the region. The regional appetite for the VW Brand is clearly there and we remain positive about maintaining this momentum with exceptional models that deliver on design, comfort, safety, connectivity and technology,” commented Victor Dalmau, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).