Vodafone Qatar launches ...
Vodafone Qatar launches health, safety awareness campaign for employees

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 6, 2023
In line with its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Vodafone Qatar has launched a new series of workshops, seminars and consultations for its employees, aiming to raise awareness of health-related topics and emphasise the importance of health and safety and regular medical check-ups.
The campaign, which will run until November 14, has been organised in partnership with the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar Diabetes Association, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), Naseem Healthcare, Doha Industrial Safety Services, and Second Bite.
Underpinning Vodafone Qatar’s Health, Safety and Wellbeing Policy is a commitment to creating a robust health, safety and wellbeing culture within the organisation.
In line with this and to kick off the new campaign, a blood donation drive was held at the Vodafone offices in Lusail and Msheireb.
Activities will focus on nutrition and healthy eating, the benefits of regular vehicle inspections, check-ups, and educational information around health topics, including cancer, diabetes, and dental conditions, as well as a workshop on the foundations of health and safety.
For more on Vodafone’s CSR programmes, visit https://www.vodafone.qa/en/about-us/csr
