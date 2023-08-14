Qatar - Vodafone Qatar has been recognised for the quality of its network performance in the recently published Quality of Service (QoS) Audit of Mobile Networks in 2022, conducted from June to October 2022 by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of Qatar.

The CRA's annual QoS audit assesses various parameters including call setup success rate, call drop rate, data service performance, and more. The audit's results come as a result of Vodafone Qatar's unwavering dedication to delivering superior connectivity services and solutions for both consumer and business customers across the country.

Commenting on this latest milestone, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim al-Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said: "We are delighted to receive such positive results in the 2022 Quality of Service Audit from the CRA.

This achievement underscores our continuous efforts to provide the people of Qatar with world-class connectivity solutions and unmatched user experiences. Vodafone Qatar's investment in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, coupled with our relentless focus on customer satisfaction, has enabled us to maintain our position as a preferred telecommunications partner in the nation."

The report showed a noticeable improvement in data download speeds which reached 823.2Mbps, compared to 580.7Mbps in 2021, and the voice quality index when calling rose to 3.96 points, compared to 3.88 points in the previous year. The percentage of unsuccessful calls declined from 1.06% in 2021 to 0.18% last year, and 99.6% of calls were successfully made during the audit period.

Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, added: "Our results reflect how Vodafone has successfully harnessed emerging technologies to deliver unparalleled connectivity experiences. Our consistent investment in technologies such as fibre connectivity and 5G in recent years has enabled us to achieve remarkable improvements in data speeds, voice quality, and network reliability. These all come as part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, in order to provide our customers with the most advanced and seamless connectivity solutions available.”

This year, Vodafone Qatar has also broken records by achieving Internet speeds of 100Gbps on its fibre network, and is the first telecom service provider in the Middle East to offer "Gigabit only" speeds for home connectivity. This has set a new benchmark in the region and reinforced Vodafone Qatar's commitment to providing the latest technology and high-quality services to its customers.

Following these achievements, Vodafone continues to work to showcase the consistency of its services, the level of proactive investment in its network, and dedication to its goal of delivering the best connectivity experiences to its customers in Qatar. As Qatar continues to advance towards an even more digital-led and connected future, Vodafone Qatar supports the nation's growth by providing robust connectivity solutions that empower individuals and organisations alike.

