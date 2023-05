Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive Khalid Humaidan received Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih and highlighted the vital role of EDB in attracting direct investment across the priority sectors outlined in the Bahrain Economic Recovery Plan announced in 2021.

They also discussed areas of co-operation across the priority sectors.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).