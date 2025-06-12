Bahrain - The Municipalities and Agriculture Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, to develop the Manama Central Market site.

The MoU was signed by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak and Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and chairman of Edamah.

The MoU aims to conduct a detailed study to maximise the site’s investment and commercial potential, leveraging its strategic location in the centre of Manama. This partnership supports the ministry’s goal to better manage its real estate assets, enhance financial returns, and contribute to sustainable urban development and economic growth.

Officials highlighted Edamah’s expertise in development and investment as key to realising the site’s potential, creating promising opportunities that align with Bahrain’s broader development plans.

