Participants at a key round-table debate have stressed the need to create a virtual round-the-clock national operations centre to combat cyber fraud.The debate themed, ‘Electronic Fraud: Challenges and Confrontation’, concluded yesterday.The event, which started yesterday under the patronage of Attorney General Dr Ali bin Fadhel Al Buainain, was held in co-operation with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and the Judicial and Legal Studies Institute. Relevant authorities also participated.

The Cybercrimes Prosecution highlighted the main challenges in handling electronic crimes and proposed solutions to curb them. The participating parties also spotlighted their vision regarding the solutions to legal and technical challenges to track money and work on retrieving it as well as alleviating practical hardships to track down the perpetrators locally and internationally.

