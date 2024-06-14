Muscat: UNICEF Oman concluded a technical mission in collaboration with the Social Protection Fund, focusing on the way forward after the successful rolling out of the newly endorsed Social Protection benefits.

This mission reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its most vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

During the mission, an inter-ministerial workshop was conducted to share best practices and strategies for strengthening social protection systems.

This workshop highlighted the importance of implementing a roadmap that effectively links cash benefits with essential services through “Cash Plus” programmes. Such programmes are designed to enhance the overall wellbeing of beneficiaries by providing them with financial support and access to crucial services.

Furthermore, the mission highlighted the importance of developing a robust post-distribution outcome monitoring framework which can monitor the implementation of the Social Protection programme in Oman, ensuring the optimal usages of these benefits to promote the population’s welfare and eventually assess the programme’s impact.

Commenting on the occasion, Sumaira Chowdhury, UNICEF Oman Representative, emphasised that “Our strategic objective at UNICEF is to ensure that every child has access to inclusive social protection programmes that enhance their wellbeing and resilience through comprehensive social care services. UNICEF Oman remains committed to working alongside the Social Protection Fund and other key partners to support the continued success of Oman’s social protection initiatives.”

The Social Protection Law, officially endorsed in July 2023, represents a comprehensive framework designed to provide substantial benefits and support to these segments.

