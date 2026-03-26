GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) condemned on Wednesday the Iranian attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, describing them as heinous. It called on Tehran to expedite the provision of compensation to all those affected by the attacks.

The 47-member council adopted a resolution presented by the six GCC states and Jordan, condemning Iranian actions, particularly attempts to disrupt navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution demanded Iran to immediately cease all unjustified attacks.

The resolution underlined the need to respect the rules of international law and to refrain from targeting civilians and vital infrastructure. It emphasized the importance of ensuring the protection of international navigation and the stability of energy supplies.

The UNHRC move comes amid escalating regional tensions and growing international calls to contain the escalation and prevent its repercussions on regional security as well as on the global economy.

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