Centricus, the London-based investment and advisory firm overseeing more than $40 billion in assets, has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) to expand its footprint in the UAE to conduct regulated activities at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Centricus will open an office in the ADGM with the aim to drive investment into the region.

Markus Thomas has been appointed as the Senior Executive Officer and will oversee Centricus’ ADGM business and operations.

Prior to this, Thomas previously worked at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund. His experience also includes working at Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

