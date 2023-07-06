Bahrain has granted the United Kingdom an accreditation certificate to become an official partner for sea-air cargo services.

This decision comes during His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to the UK.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro stated that the partnership reflects the long-standing relationship between Bahrain and the United Kingdom, highlighting the commitment of both countries to cultivating partnerships that benefit each nation and its people.

This new initiative is designed to deepen economic and trade relations that will attract investments and result in prosperity for both nations.

The minister added that granting the certificate to the UK gives companies in that country an opportunity to obtain an official accreditation certificate as authorised operators of the sea-air cargo service.

Bahrain intends to grant partner status to more countries, allowing companies based in these countries to apply for accreditation as an operator.

This approach falls under the kingdom’s wider strategy to expand its international partnerships.