The UAE’s passport has been ranked the most powerful in the world in 2022, according to a global passport index.

The travel document allows holders entry into 180 countries, according to Arton Capital's Passport Index, which sorts passports based on their Mobility Score-the ability of the holder to travel visa-free or obtain a visa on arrival.

Ranked second to the UAE are 10 European countries and South Korea, all with a mobility score of 173. Afghanistan is ranked last with a Mobility Score of 38.

Qatar is ranked at 46 and Kuwait is at 48. Saudi Arabia, the Middle East region's biggest economy, is at the 93 spot.

Earlier this year, the Henley Passport Index had ranked UAE at the 15th position globally in the index for the third quarter of the year, with visa-free or visa-on arrival access to 170 international destinations.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

