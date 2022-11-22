The weather in the UAE will be cloudy and rainy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, will form over the eastern and northern parts of the country.

Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for rain. Yellow alerts mean that people should be "on the lookout" when going outdoors. Orange alerts signify that hazardous weather events are expected, and that people should follow the advice given by authorities.

Temperatures are set to reach 31°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and both emirates will see low temperature of 24°C.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in general. Conditions may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

