The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 45ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 45ºC in Al Ain.

The day will also be moderately humid as humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

