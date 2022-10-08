UAE - The day will be fair in general and dusty at times during the day, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

There is the possibility of the formation of some convective clouds, eastward, by afternoon.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 43ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some western coastal areas, humidity levels will range from 10 to 55 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).