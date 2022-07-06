UAE - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported that today the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general.

There is some chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas. Some eastward areas will see a decrease in temperature.

Temperatures are expected to decrease in Dubai, with the highest being 39ºC. In Abu Dhabi temperatures will increase slightly, the highest being 42ºC.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. These winds will be freshening at times if clouds are present as well.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

