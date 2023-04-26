The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, over some southern and eastern areas.

Temperatures are set to rise to 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a low of 24°C today.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning along the coasts. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

