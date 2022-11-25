The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, some clouds to appear Eastward by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 32ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 13ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

