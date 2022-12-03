The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal and eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities. There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 1am until 9am, today.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 32ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

