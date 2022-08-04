Code-red alerts were issued by the weather authorities for several parts of the UAE following heavy rains that hit the country late afternoon on Thursday.

According to the NCM, heavy rains were witnessed in Al Ain and parts of Dubai.

Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”.

Areas such as Margham, Al Labab and Lisaili in Dubai, Al Faya in Sharjah, Al Amera and Al Dhahir in Al Ain, are experiencing hazardous weather with moderate to heavy showers.

Videos posted on NCM's Twitter handle shows vehicles plying wet roads as heavy rains lash parts of the country.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on residents to avoid going to valleys, flash flood areas and rain water catchments.

They urged everyone to be cautious and to follow instructions and safety guidelines.

Motorists have been told to abide by speed limits displayed on the electronic sign boards. Speeds are reduced to 80kmph on some roads during adverse weather conditions.

